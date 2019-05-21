HOGARTH, Betty Elinor:
On May 20, 2019, peacefully at Kensington Court Rest Home, in her 100th year. Loved wife of the late Vernon, loved mother and mother-in-law of Jill (Timaru), Robin and Bev (Waikanae), Doug and Marion (Taylorville), Terry and Deirdre (Reefton), Paul (deceased), and Chris and Christine (Richmond). Special friend of Celia. Loved grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Betty Hogarth, c/- 2A Bastin Tce, Wakefield. At Betty's request a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 21, 2019