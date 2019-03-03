CADIGAN, Betty:
On March 1, 2019, peacefully at Hokitika, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Reg. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Butch and Jan (Brisbane), Diane Henderson, Wendy and James, and Mike (all of Hokitika), Tony and Sally (Nelson). A loved nana and great-nana, loved daughter of the late Stan and Winnie Taylor. Messages to the Cadigan Family, 55 Hoffman Street, Hokitika 7810. Following Betty's request she has been laid to rest with Reg in the Lawn Section of the Hokitika Cemetery in a private family ceremony.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 3, 2019