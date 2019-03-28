DOWNEY,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard DOWNEY.
Bernard Joseph (Bernie):
Born 14.03.1947 Nova Scotia, passed away peacefully at his Glen home on 21.03.2019 after a short illness. Beloved husband and soulmate of Rosemary for 40 years. Dearly loved father of Faith and Patrick. Treasured brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many. A Memorial Service will be held on April 11 at 2pm, at Fairfield House, 48 Van Dieman St , Nelson. In lieu of flowers donations to Bernie's memorial fund would be greatly appreciated.
https:/givealittle.co.nz/cause/ymca-cambodia-bernard-downey-memorial-fund. Messages to 32 Seafield Terrace, R.D.1, Nelson 7071.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 28, 2019