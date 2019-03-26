GOODMAN, Barry Robin:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry GOODMAN.
Passed away at the Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village on Sunday, March 24, 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Barbara, loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Anthea, Glen and Danielle, Michelle and Ivan, Donna and Brendon. Treasured Farvey of Rachael, Emma, Mat, and Tom; Sarah and Simon; Ben, Sam, Joe, and Jasmine; Aaron, Danny, and Holly; and of his great-grandchildren Benji, Heidi, Jack, Alex, Rose and Stella. Messages may be addressed to The Goodman Family, PO Box 3651, Richmond 7050. A Service for Barry will be held at the Richmond Baptist Church, 123 Salisbury Road, Richmond, on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 10.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 26, 2019