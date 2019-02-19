WILLIAMSON, Barbara Joy:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara WILLIAMSON.
Passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019. Treasured wife of John, loved mother and mother-in-law of Kenneth, Dianne and Peter, Debbie and Dean, and Grant. Devoted Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held in Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua, today, February 20, at 10.30am. Communications to the Williamson family, c/- PO Box 926, Rotorua.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 19, 2019