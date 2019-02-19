Barbara WILLIAMSON

WILLIAMSON, Barbara Joy:
Passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019. Treasured wife of John, loved mother and mother-in-law of Kenneth, Dianne and Peter, Debbie and Dean, and Grant. Devoted Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held in Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua, today, February 20, at 10.30am. Communications to the Williamson family, c/- PO Box 926, Rotorua.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 19, 2019
