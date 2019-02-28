MALCOLM, Barbara Ruth:
7.10.1927 - 27.2.2019
Beloved wife of Alexander Malcolm. Cherished mother of Leigh, John, Jan, Dennis, Fiona, and Stephen. Adored nana of the late Andrew, Michelle, Matthew, Brendan, Alistair, the late Christopher, and Adele. Great-nana of Cameron, Jackson, and Matilda. With great sadness we say goodbye to our little lady in her 92nd year. We wish to thank the staff at Stillwater Gardens for their care and compassion. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Barbara Malcolm, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. The Service for Barbara will be held in the Simplicity Funerals Chapel, 69 Haven Road, Nelson, on Saturday, March 2, at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 28, 2019