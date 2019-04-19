BAILEY, Barbara Mary:
Passed away peacefully in Stoke on April 16, 2019, aged 92. Much loved wife of the late Geoffrey Bailey, beloved mother to Mike and Christine (of late), loved mother-in-law to Helen, deeply treasured Nana to Bianca and Ollie Harris, Georgia Bailey, and Hannah Bailey, and Super great-Nana to Liam Harris.
"Gone but not forgotten, forever in our hearts"
A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 2.00pm, in the chapel at the Wakapuaka Cemetery, Nelson. Messages may be sent to Matuku Funerals, 81 Back Road, RD 1, Takaka.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 19, 2019