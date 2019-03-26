Acknowledgement

COLLINS, Audrey:

Basil Collins, Anne-Marie and Mark Teece, Bev and Athol Webster, Michelle (late) and Alan Hawes, and families, wish to extend our sincere thanks for your many kindnesses, and for the cards, condolences and support that we have received. We also send our gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Tasman Park Rest Home Nelson, Kahurangi Ward Nelson, and the O'Conor Home Westport for the wonderful care and friendship you gave during Audrey's time with you.



