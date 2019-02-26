Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Audrey (née Berdinner):

Passed away peacefully at Tasman Park Rest Home, on Sunday, February 24, 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly beloved wife of Basil for 60 years. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Anne-Marie and Mark Teece, Bev and Athol Webster, and Michelle (deceased) and Alan Hawes. Treasured Nana of Rachael and Jamie, Greg and Jasmin, John and Ella; Kyle and Anna and Laura; Josh and Greta, Nick and Georgia, and Brad. Dearly loved Great-Nana of Eden, Luca, Macy and Jacob; Brooklyn, Mardie, Leo, Jax and Essie. Sister and sister-in-law of Joan and Basil Climo, Fay Phibbs and the late Tony, Glad and Jack; Eric, Rex, Cyril and Dawn. A private service has been held to celebrate Audrey's life.







COLLINS,Audrey (née Berdinner):Passed away peacefully at Tasman Park Rest Home, on Sunday, February 24, 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly beloved wife of Basil for 60 years. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Anne-Marie and Mark Teece, Bev and Athol Webster, and Michelle (deceased) and Alan Hawes. Treasured Nana of Rachael and Jamie, Greg and Jasmin, John and Ella; Kyle and Anna and Laura; Josh and Greta, Nick and Georgia, and Brad. Dearly loved Great-Nana of Eden, Luca, Macy and Jacob; Brooklyn, Mardie, Leo, Jax and Essie. Sister and sister-in-law of Joan and Basil Climo, Fay Phibbs and the late Tony, Glad and Jack; Eric, Rex, Cyril and Dawn. A private service has been held to celebrate Audrey's life. Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Nelson Mail Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers