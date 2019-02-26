COLLINS,
Audrey (née Berdinner):
Passed away peacefully at Tasman Park Rest Home, on Sunday, February 24, 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly beloved wife of Basil for 60 years. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Anne-Marie and Mark Teece, Bev and Athol Webster, and Michelle (deceased) and Alan Hawes. Treasured Nana of Rachael and Jamie, Greg and Jasmin, John and Ella; Kyle and Anna and Laura; Josh and Greta, Nick and Georgia, and Brad. Dearly loved Great-Nana of Eden, Luca, Macy and Jacob; Brooklyn, Mardie, Leo, Jax and Essie. Sister and sister-in-law of Joan and Basil Climo, Fay Phibbs and the late Tony, Glad and Jack; Eric, Rex, Cyril and Dawn. A private service has been held to celebrate Audrey's life.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 26, 2019