SCHWARTFEGER,
Arthur Percy:
Born December 05, 1930. Died April 18, 2019.
Beloved husband and best friend of Jocelyn. Loving father, father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad and friend. Died peacefully at Levin War Vets, aged 88. A private cremation was held in honour of Arthur's wishes. Funeral service will be held at Murrayfields, Potts Road, Levin, at 2.30pm, May 4, 2019. No flowers please. Donations in Arthur's honour can be made to Barnabas or Missionary Aviation Fellowship.
Noho mai koe i tnei r, i roto i te rangimrie, a, i mua
hoki i te aroaro o tu Atua. (May you dwell in this day in peace, and rest in the presence of God.)
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 25, 2019