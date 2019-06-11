JORDAN, Arthur Reginald:
RNZAF 45007
Slipped away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019. Aged 93. Dearly loved husband of Ngaire. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Philip and Audrey and Sandy and Rod. Loved and respected Grandad of Mark, David, Kelsie and David. Many thanks to Nelson Tasman Hospice and Stillwater Lifecare for their care and support. To honour Arthur's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
"Fly High Arthur"
Messages to: 1 Ivy Crescent, Richmond 7020. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 11, 2019