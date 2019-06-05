McLEAN, Angela Margaret
(Ange Maggot):
In Nelson on Sunday, June 2, 2019, aged 30 years. Dearly loved daughter of Ian and Bronwyn. Loved sister of Mark and Denyse, and Sammy. Very special Yaya to Riley and special aunty to Eli, Eden, and Chloe. Friend of Trina, and Ella. Loved by all her uncles, aunties and cousins. A service to celebrate Angela's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Saturday, June 8, at 2.00pm, the service will conclude with a private cremation. Messages to 119 Dunbeath Crescent, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 5, 2019