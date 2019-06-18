BUCHANAN, Alma Mary:
Passed away peacefully at Buller Hospital, Westport, on June 17, 2019. Aged 90 years young. Much loved wife of the late Buck Buchanan, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Diana and Bill Gilchrist, the late Alan (Buck), Carol and the late Neville Keoghan, and Janis and John Lennon, and a loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Messages to 107 Keoghans Road, Sergeants Hill, RD 2 Ext, Westport 7892. The Funeral service for Alma will be held at the Westport Racecourse Tearooms, Derby Street, Westport, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Orowaiti Cemetery.
Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 18, 2019