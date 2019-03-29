CARSON, Allan James:
On March 26, 2019. Died peacefully at Nelson after a short illness, following 97 years of a healthy, full, and happy life. Loving husband of Dulcie and the late Mary. Devoted father of Kathleen (Lewis) and Christopher (Kit) (deceased). Grandfather of Nicola, Sarah and Emma; and Michael and Jonathan. Great-Grandfather of Caleb, Alice (deceased) and Kate; Loghan and Emily; Henry, George and Gus; and Summer. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Kensington Court Rest Home for their patient and professional care of Allan during his six weeks with them. At Allan's request a private cremation has been held and a family memorial gathering will be held in Christchurch at a later date.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 29, 2019