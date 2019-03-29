Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan CARSON. View Sign



On March 26, 2019. Died peacefully at Nelson after a short illness, following 97 years of a healthy, full, and happy life. Loving husband of Dulcie and the late Mary. Devoted father of Kathleen (Lewis) and Christopher (Kit) (deceased). Grandfather of Nicola, Sarah and Emma; and Michael and Jonathan. Great-Grandfather of Caleb, Alice (deceased) and Kate; Loghan and Emily; Henry, George and Gus; and Summer. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Kensington Court Rest Home for their patient and professional care of Allan during his six weeks with them. At Allan's request a private cremation has been held and a family memorial gathering will be held in Christchurch at a later date.







CARSON, Allan James:On March 26, 2019. Died peacefully at Nelson after a short illness, following 97 years of a healthy, full, and happy life. Loving husband of Dulcie and the late Mary. Devoted father of Kathleen (Lewis) and Christopher (Kit) (deceased). Grandfather of Nicola, Sarah and Emma; and Michael and Jonathan. Great-Grandfather of Caleb, Alice (deceased) and Kate; Loghan and Emily; Henry, George and Gus; and Summer. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Kensington Court Rest Home for their patient and professional care of Allan during his six weeks with them. At Allan's request a private cremation has been held and a family memorial gathering will be held in Christchurch at a later date. Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 29, 2019

