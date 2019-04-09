RADFORD, Alison Wendy
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alison RADFORD.
(nee Beker):
Passed away peacefully in Nelson on April 6, 2019, surrounded by family. Dearly loved mum to Justin and Ali; the late Aaron; Nathan and Wendy; Joy-Ann and Mike. A loved wife to Peter. A much loved Grandma to Ashleigh and Corban; Byron; and Holli-rose. A great 'big sister' to Wayne and Melissa. Messages to 17 Greenhill Road, Wakatu, Nelson 7011. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Tasman Region Hospice, PO Box 283, Nelson would be appreciated. According to Alison's wishes a private family service has been held. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, details to follow.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 9, 2019