Alice Viola (nee Luff):
18.09.1919 - 09.03.2019
Died peacefully at Perth, Western Australia. Loving wife of Artemus (dec), mother of Owen (dec), Allan and partner Nicky (Auckland) and Kay and husband Keith Hall (Perth, Western Australia). Proud and loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
An amazing, determined and gracious woman in 100th year.
Messages to 4 Milicich Cove, Gwelup, Perth 6018
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 15, 2019