DUNCAN, Alice Elizabeth
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice DUNCAN.
(nee Exton):
Passed away on March 6, 2019. Wife of Leslie Duncan and the late Fred Delany. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Janet and Alan Carey, John and Adriene Delany, Bruce and Paul. Loved Nana to all her grandchildren. Aged 93. Special thanks to Whareama Rest Home staff for all their care and patience. A private service has been held.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 10, 2019