BAYARD, Aaron Ricky:

1992 - 2011

Eight years ago on

February 28

Your race was run,

A Dear Son.



Something will remind us,

We never know just when,

It might be something someone says

And it all comes back again.



The times we spent together,

The happiness, the fun,

Once again we feel the pain

Of life without our Son.



It's said that time's a healer,

We're not sure this is true,

There's not a day goes by Son,

That we don't remember you.

Son of Paul and Pam Bayard. Brother of the late Tony. Brother-in-law of Vanessa and uncle to Emmalynn Bayard.





