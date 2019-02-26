|
BAYARD, Aaron Ricky:
1992 - 2011
Eight years ago on
February 28
Your race was run,
A Dear Son.
Something will remind us,
We never know just when,
It might be something someone says
And it all comes back again.
The times we spent together,
The happiness, the fun,
Once again we feel the pain
Of life without our Son.
It's said that time's a healer,
We're not sure this is true,
There's not a day goes by Son,
That we don't remember you.
Son of Paul and Pam Bayard. Brother of the late Tony. Brother-in-law of Vanessa and uncle to Emmalynn Bayard.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 26, 2019